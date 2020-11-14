‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy Or Adoption’ — Tiwa Savage Reveals

Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she would want to have another child either adoption or through surrogacy.

During an interview with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recorded by Akpraiseng, the 40-year-old mother of one exclaimed fear of having stretch marks or undergoing Caesarean Section (CS), thus she is open to both options.

She said;