TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for…

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the…

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His…

‘Thank you for choosing me to be your mum’ –…

‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy Or Adoption’ — Tiwa Savage Reveals

Entertainment
By San
Tiwa Savage and son Jamil Balogun will melt your heart with this beautiful 'Triller' video

Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she would want to have another child either adoption or through surrogacy.

During an interview with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recorded by Akpraiseng, the 40-year-old mother of one exclaimed fear of having stretch marks or undergoing Caesarean Section (CS), thus she is open to both options.

She said;

READ ALSO

Davido loves his son more than his two daughters –…

How My Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Me With My Cousin And Friend…

“Oh, God! I don’t know. If it’s God’s will, we’ll get a surrogate ‘cause I don’t want any more stretch marks or CS. It’s something I’m open to. I also want to adopt. I’m really open to that,”

“If I don’t have enough of my own, I definitely would want to adopt. I don’t know how soon. I haven’t really thought of it. It has always been a dream to open my home to someone — a baby or child — who doesn’t have a home.

“I actually want a daughter. When I was pregnant with Jamil, I prayed it would be a daughter. I did my first scan in Nigeria and was told he’s a boy. I was crying and was like, ‘No I’m going to Landon ‘cause these people don’t know’.

“Everyone was saying I wasn’t carrying a load and that it was probably a girl. I went to London and they were like, ‘Nope, we see it right there. It’s a boy’. But now, I can’t change him for the world. I love him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina Daniels denies…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for claiming his…

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the alleged Juju…

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Donald Trump insists the US election was ‘rigged’

‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy Or Adoption’ — Tiwa…

Lovely photos of Comedian Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate 5th wedding…

Davido loves his son more than his two daughters – Lady gives reasons on…

Lady cries out for help, says spirit of anger torments her and makes her reject…

How My Ex-Boyfriend Cheated On Me With My Cousin And Friend – Juliet Ibrahim

How do you sleep at night – Drama as lady calls out Dorathy for allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More