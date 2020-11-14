‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy Or Adoption’ — Tiwa Savage Reveals

Nigerian Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she would want to have another child either adoption or through surrogacy.
During an interview with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recorded by Akpraiseng, the 40-year-old mother of one exclaimed fear of having stretch marks or undergoing Caesarean Section (CS), thus she is open to both options.
She said;
“Oh, God! I don’t know. If it’s God’s will, we’ll get a surrogate ‘cause I don’t want any more stretch marks or CS. It’s something I’m open to. I also want to adopt. I’m really open to that,”
“If I don’t have enough of my own, I definitely would want to adopt. I don’t know how soon. I haven’t really thought of it. It has always been a dream to open my home to someone — a baby or child — who doesn’t have a home.
“I actually want a daughter. When I was pregnant with Jamil, I prayed it would be a daughter. I did my first scan in Nigeria and was told he’s a boy. I was crying and was like, ‘No I’m going to Landon ‘cause these people don’t know’.
“Everyone was saying I wasn’t carrying a load and that it was probably a girl. I went to London and they were like, ‘Nope, we see it right there. It’s a boy’. But now, I can’t change him for the world. I love him.”
