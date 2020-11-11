Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor celebrate second year wedding anniversary with sweet messages (Video)

Actor, Ibrahim Suleiman and wife Linda Ejiofor are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Ibrahim shared a cheesy video of him and Linda and expressed his love for her.

He wrote:

I blinked, and it’s been two years already. crazy part is, I’m still super excited to wake up next to you, and to run home to you every evening.

thank you for being my Sunshine, and thank you for giving me my Sonshine!

I love you, Sweetcheeks. but most importantly, I really REALLY like you.

May His light never leave your heart. God bless you for me.

kisses!

Linda Ejiofor responded;

“Happy Anniversary My Love. It’s been two years and the idea of spending my life with you still excites me like a little girl on Christmas morning.

“You are my Home @ibrahimsuleiman. And now we have our Sonshine, Our Baby Quest, our Yumyum. God knows I love you, and for loving me the way you do, I pray He comes through for you everytime. I love you baby”.

See video below;