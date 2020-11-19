Identical twin brothers set to wed identical twin sisters in Kano (photos/video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Identical twin brothers are engaged and set to be wed to identical twin sisters in Kano.

Their pre-wedding photos and video has gone viral on social media platforms after they were shared by their official photographer, Villa Studio.

The twins are so identical, it’s hard to tell them  apart and social media users are wondering if the couples would sometimes find it hard to tell their spouses apart.

See their pre wedding photos below:

This kind of wedding is usually very rare. Nigerians have been reacting with many sending them congratulatory messages ahead of the big day.

