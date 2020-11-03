If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi warns

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko (Née Ogunleye), better known as Simi has taken to social media to drop a caveat for the times users might see anything off on her social platforms.

The new mother tweeted that her 5-month-old daughter is fond of taking her phone and it’s only a matter of time before she erroneously post on her social feeds while trying to chew up the phone.

Disclaimer: If I RT anything out of character, Deja did it. She keeps touching my phone. She tweeted

Simi and husband, Adekunle Gold welcome their daughter, Adejare in the US and Simi announced the birth of the baby few weeks after with the picture of her husband, Adekunle Gold carrying the baby. Singer Simi shares her daughter’s reaction each time she plays her song ‘Duduke’

