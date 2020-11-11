If you love me, I expect you to love me alone – Erica to fans

BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim in a recent rant on social media has said she alone deserves the love of her true fans.

The reality TV star has been throwing indirect shade at Laycon off late but this time around no one seems to have an idea who she’s referring to.

According to her, if you love her she will also love you and consider you as one of her Elite family as simple as that nothing more or less than that.

Adding that if you love her she should be enough for you to love her alone and not try to force anyone on her or something.

