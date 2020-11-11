TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch…

If you love me, I expect you to love me alone – Erica to fans

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA
ERICA-ADVISE

BBNaija disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim in a recent rant on social media has said she alone deserves the love of her true fans.

The reality TV star has been throwing indirect shade at Laycon off late but this time around no one seems to have an idea who she’s referring to.

See also; Chronicle of heartbreak – How side dude pretended as a girl’s father to send main boyfriend packing

READ ALSO

Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

BBNaija: Prince responds to a fan who said he ignored her at…

According to her, if you love her she will also love you and consider you as one of her Elite family as simple as that nothing more or less than that.

Adding that if you love her she should be enough for you to love her alone and not try to force anyone on her or something.

See the post below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says she…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor celebrate second year wedding anniversary…

If you love me, I expect you to love me alone – Erica to fans

Chronicle of heartbreak – How side dude pretended as a girl’s father…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More