If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll fix your wife with side dude – Thelma

Reality TV star of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija fame, Thelma, has vowed to fix a side dude for the wife of any married man she knows that is keeping a side chic.

Thelma made this known on her social media page, she said since this is the period that Nigerians are clamouring for re-fixing of every abnormal thing in the country, then it won’t be bad if they start fixing men to wives of married men that are not faithful.

See also: I’m disgusted at your lies – Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend, Gift, reacts after he denied beating her

According to her, that is her contribution to fixing the country:

She shared on her Instagram page:

“If you are married and we see you with a side chick, we will fix a side dude for your wife.

“We are fixing this country, once and for all. Agreed?”