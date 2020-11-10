If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll fix your wife with side dude – Thelma

Reality TV star of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija fame, Thelma, has vowed to fix a side dude for the wife of any married man she knows that is keeping a side chic.
Thelma made this known on her social media page, she said since this is the period that Nigerians are clamouring for re-fixing of every abnormal thing in the country, then it won’t be bad if they start fixing men to wives of married men that are not faithful.
According to her, that is her contribution to fixing the country:
She shared on her Instagram page:
“If you are married and we see you with a side chick, we will fix a side dude for your wife.
“We are fixing this country, once and for all. Agreed?”
