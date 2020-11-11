Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


'Just like Regina Daniels I’ll end up marrying an old man' -Ifu Ennada

Former  BBNaija housemate now reality TV star Ifu Ennada has opened up on social media on her relationships with men and how she has been the one adding value.

In a ranting spree on Instagram, the actress disclosed that she has not been lucky with men and it appears as if she is cursed in that aspect.

According to her, she never receives money from men from her past relationship, rather, she gives money to the men to build their lives.

Ifu Ennada noted that the problems she had in her numerous relationships aren’t due to her character traits because she is the sweetest girl anyone could ever have.

