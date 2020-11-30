“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, James Brown Obialor has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on changing his gender identity or sexual orientation.

The dancer, who often imitates the female gender for entertainment purposes, maintained that he is still a man and he said that chose ‘cross-dressing’ as a career path.

The drag queen also urged people not to be so quick in jumping into conclusions.

In his words;

“I’m a man always Cross Dresser is just a business don’t be quick to Judge,” he wrote.

In other news, singer, Simi is celebrating her daughter as she clocks 6 months today. Sharing one of the photos she took with the little girl, the mother of one wrote;

‘My baby. My daughter. The love of my life. This feisty little chocolate Princess is 6 months old today. God is so great.

You make me giddy Adejare. You changed my life and turned my Spirit inside out. Giving you life (in collaboration with God and your daddy) gave me new life, and is the most spiritual thing I ever did in all my life. You’re everything to me. I’ve never felt a love so complete and thorough and protective and jealous and unconditional. They tell you you’re gonna love your baby so much, but you don’t know how much until you love your baby.

I’m emotional because you’re growing up too fast and some days I want time to freeze, so I can soak up more of these moments, but I’m also excited for you to grow up so we can have cute, silly conversations. So we can go on mommy/daughter dates. So we can have slumber parties. So you can confide in me. So we can pray together. You’re everything I asked for, and then so much more. You complete our little family. Thank you for your gummy smiles and for all the words you think you’re saying. I hear you. I love you too much Déjà. Happy half birthday..

