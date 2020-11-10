TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I’m disgusted at your lies – Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend, Gift, reacts after he denied beating her

By OluA
Lil Frosh

Gift Camille, girlfriend to former DMW label singer, Lil Frosh has reacted to his claim that he didn’t lay his hands on her.

In an earlier report, Lil Frosh, in a reaction to girlfriend’s allegation that he beat her up, denied the allegation, saying she only suffered an allergic reaction.

Gift Camille, in her response, said;

“Narcissists and lies 5 and 6. I’m really disgusted”, she wrote.

She also attached a quote which reads;

“Not today, not this week, maybe not even this year, but one day, your mask will fall and they will see the monster I had to face alone. They will know that I wasn’t lying. There really was a demon behind that angelic face. They will know”.

