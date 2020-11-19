International Men’s Day: Omoni Oboli celebrates her husband and their three sons with lovely message (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has joined numerous people across the globe to celebrate men on International Men’s Day.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to share the photo of the lovely men in her life which include her husband, Nnamdi, and their three sons, Gozi, Chizi, and Tobe Oboli posing together and she captioned it with a lovely message.

She wrote:

“The men in my life. Happy international men’s day @nnamdioboli @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli God must think the world of me that’s why he sent you to me. Love you endlessly.”

The International Men’s Day is a day set aside in more than 70 countries across the world to celebrate men.