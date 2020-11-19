TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of…

See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of…

The moment Tonto Dikeh and her son pranked fans into believing…

Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ to feature Flavour, Phyno…

International Men’s Day: Omoni Oboli celebrates her husband and their three sons with lovely message (Photo)

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has joined numerous people across the globe to celebrate men on International Men’s Day.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page to share the photo of the lovely men in her life which include her husband, Nnamdi, and their three sons, Gozi, Chizi, and Tobe Oboli posing together and she captioned it with a lovely message.

READ ALSO

Empress Njamah shares new photos as she celebrates her…

Actress Daniella Okeke flaunts lovely pose in new photos

See also: Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his 34-year-old matric photo from OAU

She wrote:

“The men in my life. Happy international men’s day @nnamdioboli @tobeoboli @gozioboli @chizioboli God must think the world of me that’s why he sent you to me. Love you endlessly.”

The International Men’s Day is a day set aside in more than 70 countries across the world to celebrate men.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of 20yrs Old…

See why Ooni may not see his new baby until February 2021

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of Me” – Davido…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

International Men’s Day: Omoni Oboli celebrates her husband and their…

BBNaija: Laycon reacts as Nengi says she has a Bayelsa wife for him

‘Why Christians in Nigeria should not celebrate Christmas’ –…

Comic actor Saka goes back in time, shares inspirational story behind his…

‘You can’t be a billionaire’ – Troll attacks BBNaija…

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed on social media for…

Paul of Psquare continues to drag his twin brother’s wife, Lola, says she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More