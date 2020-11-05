TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

US Election: Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie wants Donald Trump…

iRokoTV boss, Jason Njoku, gives update on his battle with Coronavirus

NewsTechnology
By OluA

iRoko boss, Jason Njoku on Wednesday evening gave an update on his battle with the novel Coronavirus.

Recall that on October 28, he disclosed that he and his wife, Mary Remmy, had tested positive for the novel virus.

See also: Puma recruits Wizkid to launch Suede classic FW20 collection

READ ALSO

CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian confirms positive coronavirus test after…

In a tweet posted on his handle on November 4, Jason disclosed that their children all tested negative for the virus while his wife only has minor fatigue. He revealed that since Monday, he has been hospitalized and has been on oxygen to support his breathing.

”Thanks all for your wishes. The kids all tested negative so they’re fine. @MrsMaryNjoku other than minor fatigue is fine. Me? This thing beat me up at home for a week. Since Monday I’ve been hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen to support my breathing. It will pass” he tweeted

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

US Election: Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany goes spiritual with…

US election: Kanye West admits defeat and vows to run for president in 2024

Cardi B smokes three cigarettes at once while watching election (Video)

Classy girls always leave trash for Lawma – Uche Maduagwu reacts to Mercy and…

Lil Wayne’s model girlfriend reportedly dumps him over Trump endorsement

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” –…

Everyone is a gangster online – Vee speaks on trolls storming her DM

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More