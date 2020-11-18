Is she a cultist? -Man worried after seeing a star and butterfly tattoo and waist beads on his girlfriend, seeks advice 

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

A man has taken to popular Nigerian forum Nairaland to express his worries after seeing a star and butterfly tattoo and waist beads on his girlfriend of 4 months.

He went on to seek advice on the issue.

See what he wrote below;

I just noticed my girlfriend has a butterfly and a star tattoo on her laps and some waist beads. I have known her for about 4 months now, but I’ve never seen the tattoos. I knew about the waist beads.
Just saw that tattoos today and I asked her the meaning, she laughed it off and asked if I didn’t know she was and is a cultist. I asked her if it’s marine cult or secret cults we know and she just said she’s a cultist. Though she sounded unserious like it’s a normal ladies fashion but I’m not comfortable at all with that especially as I’ve not known the reason behind it.

Somebody please help…. Do anyone know if it’s a symbol? if it’s peculiar to any cult group? does it have any spiritual connection? Does it pose any threat to my destiny??

