It felt weird kissing on set —Temi Otedola

NollywoodNews
By OluA

Billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, has opened up on how she felt kissing actor, Gabriel Afolayan, in the movie, Citation.

In an exclusive chat with The PUNCH, the fashion enthusiast who landed her first acting gig in the movie revealed that it felt weird kissing on screen, interestingly, her musician lover, Mr Eazi, has no problem with the kiss.

She said, “He knows that for me it is work at the end of the day and I would not have been able to take this role if I did not have that relationship with Koyejo (Gabriel Afolayan). He has always been supportive and I am really thankful for that.

Honestly it was weird of course, on set, but everyone was made to feel comfortable and you just have to see it as work. There is real life and there is work. We tried to do those types of scenes especially the assault scenes as few times as possible because they could be emotionally draining.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the kiss his girlfriend shared with another man on screen, Mr Eazi in an exclusive chat with The PUNCH simply said, “She was on the job.”

