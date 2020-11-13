It’s a sign of hypocrisy to tag others evil while we paint ourselves saints — Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Ace Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has revealed another sign of hypocrisy that is unknown to many.

According to the actor cum Lawyer, its a sign of hypocrisy to tag others evil while we paint ourselves saints. Kanayo however advised that people should learn to reduce how they judge others because no one is a saint, adding that the only way to achieve peace is to stop the mouth from uttering judgmental words.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, the 58 year old wrote;

“Good morning friends. It’s a sign of hypocrisy to tag others as evil while we paint saintly pictures of ourselves. The only path to peace is to reduce the amount of judgement in our lives and gradually seal our lips when tempted to utter judgment about others”

Watch his video today;