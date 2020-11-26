‘Its my birthday and its been a crazy year’ – Don Jazzy says as he clocks 38

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Donjazzy

Popular Music producer and CEO Mavin records, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy or Don Baba J is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

According to Don Jazzy in his birthday write-up on Instagram, the year has been a crazy one for him but he is grateful to God for his life and many blessings he received.

In his words;

“It’s my birthday today. Dear lord I do not take it for granted. It’s been one crazy year. I give GOD all the glory for life and the many blessings. Pls guys help me wish my dad @mavingrandpa a happy birthday also as we share the day. Thank you guys for all the wishes already I feel loved hehe. I love y’all too.”

Via Instagram
