TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils…

Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, Uche Jombo, 46 others sued over…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

Wahala for who no wish me Happy Birthday – DJ Cuppy says as…

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump’s failure to concede defeat an embarrassment (Video)

NewsArticles & Editorials
By OluA

United States President-elect Joe Biden called Donald Trump’s refusal to concede in the presidential election “an embarrassment” but said nothing would stop the transition of power after his term ends.

Asked for his thoughts on the anxiety some Americans feel over the president’s refusal to publicly admit defeat, Biden said,

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.”

“It will not help the president’s legacy,” Biden said, before adding that he didn’t think Trump’s resistance would wind up mattering.

“I think at the end of the day it will all come to fruition on Jan. 20,” Biden said,

READ ALSO

2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde…

US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s…

Referring to Inauguration Day. Biden answered questions from reporters after delivering a speech on the importance of improving the Affordable Care Act in Wilmington.

View this post on Instagram

'an embarrassment' 📽: BBC

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

Biden’s transition team released the names of hundreds of people on the teams. They will collect and review information ranging from budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations and other work in progress from current staff at the federal departments.

It remains unclear, however, how much engagement the Biden transition staffers will have with their counterparts at the various government agencies because the Trump administration has yet to formally recognise Biden as the president-elect. A formal recognition from the General Services Administration is needed to allow Biden’s transition staff access to federal workers and much of the information they will need.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll fix your wife…

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better…

Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, Uche Jombo, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Sit with women who are always winning – Actor Jim Iyke advises men

My life is being threatened for walking out of my marriage- estranged wife of…

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump’s failure to concede defeat an embarrassment…

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee reveals 

After Made In Lagos, Wizkid says he has another album ready

Davido Discloses Why Wizkid Didn’t Respond To His Congratulatory Message (Video)

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More