Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Veteran Nollywood actors, Joke Silva and her husband, Olu Jacobs have taken to social media to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary today, November 16th.

Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to celebrate her union with her husband. She shared the lovely photo below and then wrote:

“Forgot. 35 years together…thank you, Lord. Here is to many more. Happy wedding anniversary Omo boy @_olujacobs.”

The celebrity couple is considered one of the couples to look up to in the movie industry as despite their age, their love for each other continues to wax stronger.

They are also the founders of the Lufodo Group, a media corporation that consists of film production, distribution assets and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. Silva is Director of Studies at the latter.