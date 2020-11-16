TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing…

‘I spent my savings, took loan to vote you’ — lady tackles Laycon…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

NollywoodLove and Relationship
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actors, Joke Silva and her husband, Olu Jacobs have taken to social media to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary today, November 16th.

Joke Silva took to her Instagram page to celebrate her union with her husband.  She shared the lovely photo below and then wrote:

READ ALSO

Being your wife is so peaceful – Ruth Kadiri to…

Yul Edochie and his wife celebrate their 16th wedding…

“Forgot. 35 years together…thank you, Lord. Here is to many more. Happy wedding anniversary Omo boy @_olujacobs.”

See also; BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bam Bam celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary with lovely messages

The celebrity couple is considered one of the couples to look up to in the movie industry as despite their age, their love for each other continues to wax stronger.

They are also the founders of the Lufodo Group, a media corporation that consists of film production, distribution assets and the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts. Silva is Director of Studies at the latter.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts on social media

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

We are unique in our own way – Tolanibaj has a message for those comparing…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

Veteran Actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional Wedding With…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More