Jubilation as Ooni of Ife officially announces the birth of his prince

Congratulations are in order for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his family on the birth of their new born baby.

Recall that the mother of the new born baby, Olori Naomi Silekunola is the king’s third wife. His first two marriages did not produce any child.

Taking to Instagram to officially make this announcement, the 46 year old royal monarch wrote;

“To God be the glory great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

See how Nigerians are reacting to this good news on social media;

@qualityent90 wrote “Welcome A PRINCE. Not Just A Boy. Respect The Royal Highness Blogger ”

@toyin_abraham wrote “Congratulations KABIYESI”

@fyfyfarmnfoods_beansflour wrote “When God is involved, everything becomes beautiful”

@oletuboadiyelogun wrote “Congratulations to U Sir, and big congratz to my beautiful Queen. I pray the good Lord bless and preserve our Prince”

@bolajisparks wrote “Congratulations Kabiyesi May God Bless The New Born”