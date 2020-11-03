Kiddwaya and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy hang out in London amid rumours of breakup with Erica (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By OluA

Big Brother Naija reality star, Kiddwaya has been spotted hanging out with billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, in London.

This comes shortly after Kiddwaya and Erica unfollowed each other on Instagram igniting break up rumors after months of being close friends.

Kiddwaya, son of a wealthy businessman from Benue State, Terry Waya could be seen having dinner with DJ Cuppy alongside some friends in London.

You would recall that Kiddwaya opened up on his closeness with DJ Cuppy while he was in the BBNaija lockdown house.

“I wouldn’t make any promiscuous move at Cuppy because I respect her.

“We are close because we have the same set of friends and our fathers are close friends too.” He said.

