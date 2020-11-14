Lady cries out for help, says spirit of anger torments her and makes her reject good things

A lady has taken to Facebook to cry out for help over a Spirit of anger allegedly tormenting her life.

According to the lady identified as Ansel Freedom on the platform, she has gone for deliverance with 6 different pastors and it appears like the demon has refused to leave her body.

See also; How do you sleep at night – Drama as lady calls out Dorathy for allegedly ‘snatching’ Prince (Screenshot)

She further revealed that the spirit makes her reject good things people offer her out of anger and to make matters worse, she was offered a sum of N10,000 recently, which she rejected because she was angry.

She wrote, “Spirit of Anger please leave me alone have been delivered by 6 different pastors but it doesn’t wanna leave me. The spirit likes making me to reject things when am angry and It also makes me to get angry so easily , 10k just go like that today pls I need a very powerful man of God in my life

Help me share this information

I need a very powerful man of God in my Life please share let powerful man of God locate me or you can say a prayer for me it will go a long way.”