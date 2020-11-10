Lady reveals why she cuts off her friends when they’ve been single for more than 6 months

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By OluA

A lady has gone viral on social media after she revealed why she cuts off her friends once they become single for six months. She went on to advise others in romantic relationships to stay away from single friends.

The lady identify as @Lerato N, says that  “single friends tend to be toxic when you’re in a stable relationship”.

She added that she only wants friends on the same “maturity level” as herself so she stays away from single friends.

See also: “You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other people’s relationships”- Lady sparks debate 

According to her, single people are “always so negative” and asked people who are in a relationships not to take advice from their single friends.

“It’s just jealousy. They hate that you have what they don’t. Stay away from such ppl.”

“You can’t even invite your single friends over because they’re not committed to anyone. Next thing they try to seduce your partner… Gosh! You can’t even do fun things with your friends if they’re single. No double dates, nothing!” She added.

