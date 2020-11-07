TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy…

Lagos calls for calm, warns against fresh protests

Articles & EditorialsNews
By OluA

The Lagos state government has urged all Lagosians to shun any act that may threaten the peace of the state, which is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests.

The state government in a statement via it social media page said,
“Even as we are still counting our painful losses in lives and property, there are hints of a new protest. The police have warned that no protest will be tolerated.

Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.

READ ALSO

I have not purchased an official vehicle since I became…

Lekki shootings: CCTV stopped working at 8pm, says LCC MD

It is clear that the original protests, despite their good intentions, have caused more havoc than they were planned to resolve.

The Government hereby appeals to our patriotic youths to shelve any plan for a protest and join the practical efforts to find a solution to the problems that have been thrown up by the actions taken in recent weeks.

See also: Bear with us, if we have not done enough – Buhari appeals to Nigerians

Parents and guardians are enjoined to keep their children/wards at home; they should not be used as tools of destruction by enemies of our society.

Anybody who has any grievance against the disbanded SARS should approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to make his case.

Governor Jide Sanwoolu advises all Lagosians to remain calm and confident that the Govt will guard jealously the emblem of peace that Lagos is famous for. Any person or group of persons who plans to fuel any crisis in Lagos should drop such thoughts or be ready to face the law.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Davido reacts to the death of rapper King Von

Lagos calls for calm, warns against fresh protests

Bear with us, if we have not done enough – Buhari appeals to Nigerians

Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be the biggest Nigerian…

Leke Adeboye says his wife is an Holy Ghost hoodlum, setting everything on fire

Universities could remain closed for years -ASUU warns

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries out after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More