TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over…

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica…

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface…

Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He Died (PHOTO)

Sport
By San

A photo that captures the final moment of globally celebrated football legend, Diego Armando Maradona on his sick bed before giving up the ghost has surfaced on the internet.

Diego Maradona who died at the age of 60 is reported to have lost his life following a heart attack (cardiac arrest) in the north of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: FIFA punishes Maradona for raising middle fingers at Nigerian fans

READ ALSO

Argentinian Football legend, Diego Maradona dies at 60

Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without…

The football star underwent surgery on November 5 and was sedated to facilitate his recovery and was that he showed symptoms of withdrawal.

Heads of States as well as football icons and fans of Maradona have poured in their words of condolences as they mourn his death.

See the photo of Diego Maradona showing some signs of good recovery before he suffered heart failure.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s…

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged Former…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica (Video)

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface Online

Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down his offer

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The Whopping Amount Of Money BBNaija’s Ozo Would Be Paid At Juventus…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He Died (PHOTO)

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Any man who can’t boast of at least N1 million as savings is not husband…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Man advises guys to take a look at the nature of the lady’s family before…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More