Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He Died (PHOTO)

Diego Maradona who died at the age of 60 is reported to have lost his life following a heart attack (cardiac arrest) in the north of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

The football star underwent surgery on November 5 and was sedated to facilitate his recovery and was that he showed symptoms of withdrawal.

Heads of States as well as football icons and fans of Maradona have poured in their words of condolences as they mourn his death.

See the photo of Diego Maradona showing some signs of good recovery before he suffered heart failure.