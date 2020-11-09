Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch immediately After His Horrific Accident

According to reports, late Zimbabwean rich man Genuis ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s was allegedly robbed minutes after he suffered ghastly car crash yesterday, 8th November 2020.

According to a media report, the first people who were present at the scene of the accident might have made away with the millionaire’s wristwatch, shoes, smart devices and wallet because the police response team that arrived did not find any of the above mentioned on his lifeless body.

Read Also: Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear (Video)

It appears the people were already looking out for such items from Genius as he was a man known for luxurious life. Genius was a petroleum dealer who lived a luxury life before his tragic death on Sunday morning,

See below: