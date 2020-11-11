Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint EP from him and Vee

YBNL label boss, Olamide Adedeji better known as Olamide seems to be a big fan of BBNaija housemates, Laycon and Vee, probably due to the fact that they are singers.

Olamide in a recent post on social media revealed he would pay anything to get a joint EP from Laycon and Vee.

This perhaps could be an indirect invitation for Vee and Laycon to work with Badoo on a song soon.

But Olamide went on to reveal it’s not about him working with any of the two instead he wants Laycon and Vee to do a collaboration.

He said, “Nah ! I’m expecting laycon and Vee collab.. I enjoyed watching dem create and sing together during the lockdown show.”

Laycon on seeing Olamide’s tweet said, “Medese come here ooo @veeiye Come and see what the Legend is saying.”