Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at Dorathy’s birthday party (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija winner and rapper Laycon might still have some feelings lurking somewhere in there for his estranged love interest, Erica.

This became evident last night, during Dorathy Bachor’s birthday party that saw most of the BBNaija Lockdown Housemates in attendance. Erica came into the room and Laycon’s excitement plummeted as he watched her exchange pleasantries with the celebrant and others seated.

Fans could deduce from Laycon’s facial expression that he isn’t totally over Erica who’d cost him a lot of trouble and heartaches in the Big Brother Naija House. This brought about divided reactions as some people believe the duo should iron things out while another sect believe the current situation of things should continue.

See some reactions and watch the video below:

