Laycon’ thanks fans as his Album ‘Who Is Laycon’ hits 10 million streams

Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Laycon has taken to social media to thank his fans for streaming his Extended Play “Who Is Laycon” as it hits 10 million downloads across all streaming platforms.

As we speak, the EP has clocked over 10 million online streams across all the music digital platforms. This was revealed by the rapper himself on his Instagram handle.

Making the post, he wrote;

“iCONs, our ‘Who Is Laycon’ EP has garnered over 10million streams across all digital music platforms

Let’s keep streaming and sharing!

& ”

The rapper also took the time to celebrate Dorathy’s new surprise Mercedes Benz gift from her fans during her birthday celebration that has prolly all the Lockdown housemate in attendance.

He wrote: “Bachor got a Benzo !!!”

