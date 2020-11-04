TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke…

Laycon’ thanks fans as his Album ‘Who Is Laycon’ hits 10 million streams

Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija 2020 winner, Laycon has taken to social media to thank his fans for streaming his Extended Play “Who Is Laycon” as it hits 10 million downloads across all streaming platforms.

As we speak, the EP has clocked over 10 million online streams across all the music digital platforms. This was revealed by the rapper himself on his Instagram handle.

Making the post, he wrote;

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her…

Weeks after appointment, BBNaija star, Laycon shower’s…

“iCONs, our ‘Who Is Laycon’ EP has garnered over 10million streams across all digital music platforms 😁

Let’s keep streaming and sharing!

❤️&💡

The rapper also took the time to celebrate Dorathy’s new surprise Mercedes Benz gift from her fans during her birthday celebration that has prolly all the Lockdown housemate in attendance.

He wrote: “Bachor got a Benzo !!!”

See  video of the presentation here: BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her birthday (Video)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo shares the challenges she’s facing with the government…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Dorathy receives a Benz gift from her fans on her birthday (Video)

We went for a party & his friends told me to kneel down for them -Ladies…

US Elections: Tee Billz drags actress Rita Edochie after she prayed Trump wins

How Toke Makinwa threw a birthday bash despite claims she just recovered from…

I was star struck when I met Shola Shobowale – Charly Boy reveals (Photo)

‘You’re my ride or die’ – BBNaija ex housemate, Prince…

Man writes church, seeks refund of all the offerings he gave as a member for 19…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More