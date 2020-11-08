‘Leave me alone’ – Eniola Badmus replies a troll who dragged her for exposing her big body on social media

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Eniola Badmus

Talented Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has angrily replied a troll who dragged her for posting a picture where she exposed all her body.

According to the Troll who was identified as Bayo_critic on Instagram, Eniola’s friends are deceiving her for encouraging her to post such photos on social media.

He however advised the actress to always look at the mirror before posting her photos.

Eniola who is obviously tired of being trolled because of her body, replied with;

“Is it your deceive? Leave me alone.. must i look like you? Allow it manh.. I choose to be like this.

See their conversation below;

See how other people are reacting as well;

@queen__sophie_ wrote “The truth is nobody is body shaming her, not all pictures are meant for the public, some suppose just dey our gallery for personal view or closed friends. So whatever insults she gets, she deserves, because not everyone knows how to sugar coat.”

@queen__sophie_ wrote “The truth is 2years from now, if she herself look this picture, she go vomit”

@simdiiva wrote “There’s nothing you want to tell someone about their physique or look that they don’t already know. Please let people breathe.”

@mriykenelson wrote “OMG .. Some people just open IG account, subscribe and seat down just to troll people, I believe these guys do use their comments to get the attention of these self acclaimed celebrities because they only attend/reply to negative comments.”

@mhz_bjay wrote “I don’t know why some people like projecting their bitterness on others, it’s her body and she is allowed to wear what she wants”

Via Instagram
