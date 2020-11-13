‘Leave them alone, its getting boring’ – Toyin Abraham slams those comparing Davido, Wizkid and Burnaboy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has reacted to the excessive comparison among Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

According to the number of one, the comparison is very unnecessary because the artists are all good and talented in their own way.

Toyin Abraham added that the comparison is becoming boring and the three artists are doing great on their own and fans love them therefore they should put an end to the comparison.

She then pleaded with all those comparing them to each other to leave them alone and allow them to do their work separately and stop trying to put hate between them.

In her reply under a post on Instagram that asked which of the artist’s Album is the best, Toyin aggressively wrote;

“You people should stop this please.. it’s getting boring.. They are all doing very very well and we are super proud of them. Kilode gan.. please leave them alone abeggy”

See their conversation below;

Via GH Gossip
