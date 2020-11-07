Leke Adeboye says his wife is an Holy Ghost hoodlum, setting everything on fire

Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, has described his wife, Titilope Adeboye, is a Holy Ghost hoodlum.

According to the cleric son, his wife also sets everything on fire. Although he didn’t explain further what he meant.

“My wife is an holy ghost hoodlum, setting everything on fire…. LA” he wrote.

Leke married Titilope Odesola in December 2011 at RCCG camp ground. The couple are blessed with 3 children.

In a 2018 interview, Leke described his wife as; “She’s my Manager, I call her my CEO.. She’s my Account Manager, she runs my entity as a personality and then she runs a number of businesses ”