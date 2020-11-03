Lekki shootings: CCTV stopped working at 8pm, says LCC MD

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NewsTechnology
By OluA

The Lekki Concession Company, operators of the Lekki toll gate, has submitted video footage recorded by its surveillance camera on the night of October 20, 2020, when soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate, PUNCH reports.

The Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, submitted the video footage on Tuesday to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to probe the Lekki shootings as well as complaints of human rights abuses against members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Tendering the video footage to the panel, Omomuwa said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”

Explaining why the camera stopped working, Omomuwa said, “The major cause is because of network.”

“I can confirm categorically we never, ever, tampered with the surveillance camera. That is why we can get the footage.

“It remained there until about 8pm when it was tampered with and we couldn’t get anything.”

The panel had last week paid an unscheduled visit to the Lekki toll gate as well as the military hospital in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Source: PUNCH

