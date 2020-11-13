Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as a police officer (Video)

There is this special feeling that comes with having a celebrity parent and for Henry Okojie, the son of A-list actress Mercy Johnson, it’s an extra blessing to be honed on the same path of greatness by his mother.

With numerous awards to her name, Mercy Johnson will be delighted that Henry might perhaps be the one to fill into her shoes when she bows out of the scene and that’s exactly what you will find in this video.

Henry played the role of a police officer in a video Mercy shared on her IG platform and it’s so intriguing. watch the it below;