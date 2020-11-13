TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the…

I felt pressured to marry Chioma – Davido

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee…

Davido Discloses Why Wizkid Didn’t Respond To His Congratulatory…

Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as a police officer (Video)

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

There is this special feeling that comes with having a celebrity parent and for Henry Okojie, the son of A-list actress Mercy Johnson, it’s an extra blessing to be honed on the same path of greatness by his mother.

With numerous awards to her name, Mercy Johnson will be delighted that Henry might perhaps be the one to fill into her shoes when she bows out of the scene and that’s exactly what you will find in this video.

See also;“May God give you a better man than me” Nigerian man sends warm birthday wishes to his ex-wife

READ ALSO

Nollywood Actresses Share Embarrassing Moments They’ve…

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Henry played the role of a police officer in a video Mercy shared on her IG platform and it’s so intriguing. watch the it below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina Daniels denies…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

I felt pressured to marry Chioma – Davido

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee reveals 

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Kogi State introduces levy on every loaf of bread

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as…

“May God give you a better man than me” Nigerian man sends warm birthday wishes…

The moment Erica was unveiled as brand ambassador for Legend Extra Stout (Video)

Blessed are those who support good music – reactions as Davido drops A…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More