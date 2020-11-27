Lil Frosh’s ex-Girlfriend speaks on how he told her he could do anything and get away with it in new interview (VIDEO)

Gift Camille, the ex-girlfriend of upcoming Nigerian singer and former DMW artiste, Lil Frosh has recounted how she was allegedly abused by her ex-boyfriend Lil Frosh.

In the new interview with Daddy Freeze, Gift said Lil Frosh threatened to kill her, while claiming that the upcoming singer said “nothing will happen” to him if he carries out his threat.

According to her, Lil Frosh allegedly said that his former boss Davido will get him out if he kills her and that nothing will happen to him.

She also revealed that Lil Frosh threatened to delete her Instagram account and also promised to ruin her life after beating and punching her.

“He was like do you think I cannot get away with anything? I will kill you right here and you will just die for nothing because Davido is going to get me out of it”, she said.

Watch the video below;