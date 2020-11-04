Lil Wayne’s model girlfriend reportedly dumps him over Trump endorsement

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Lil Wayne’s politics may have affected the rapper’s love life, Pagesix reports.

Model Denise Bidot has broken up with the New Orleans native, confirming their split on Instagram, where she posted, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough” alongside a broken-heart emoji.

Love B Scott reports that the split was caused by the “Mahogany” rapper’s support for President Trump, with his recent photo op with 45 being the last straw.

“She broke up with Wayne,” a source told the site. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

The 38-year-old rapper born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. posted a photo of himself and Trump smiling and giving the thumbs-up in front of three American flags during their meeting in Miami.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” Wayne wrote on Twitter. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Bidot, 34, hinted at her unease with Wayne’s pic Monday in an Instagram post in which she encouraged her followers to vote, but was sure to clarify that she wouldn’t be voting for Trump. The model has since deleted her Instagram posts.

Bidot and Lil Wayne have also unfollowed each other on social media.

