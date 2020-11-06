Love you forever – Basketmouth, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

A-list comedian, Basketmouth today took to social media to post photos of himself and his wife, Elsie Okpocha as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple who are parents to two children, a boy and a girl were full of lovely words for each other.

Sharing the photos, Basketmouth simply captioned his post with this;

“You May Kiss The Bride…..That was 10 years ago.

Love you FOREVER”

While Elsie, on the other hand, flooded her Instagram feed with more photos and she penned a romantic tribute to her husband which reads;

My happy place, my best friend, celebrating a milestone in marriage, 10years!!!! Amazing!!!! I’m glad you came to my hostel in Unilag 14 years ago,and im so glad you didn’t give up on me even after i gave you a wrong number. I want to grow so old and happy with you baby. I want to laugh and cry happily with you. And i want to celebrate forever more with you. HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUGAR… My heart is beautiful because i have you in it @basketmouth“