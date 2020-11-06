TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard…

Love you forever – Basketmouth, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By OluA

A-list comedian, Basketmouth today took to social media to post photos of himself and his wife, Elsie Okpocha as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple who are parents to two children, a boy and a girl were full of lovely words for each other.

Sharing the photos, Basketmouth simply captioned his post with this;

READ ALSO

“22 years of putting smiles on people’s faces” – Basket…

European Union allegedly drops Basket Mouth as Ambassador…

“You May Kiss The Bride…..That was 10 years ago.

Love you FOREVER”

See also: Davido gets new Instagram name, reveals how it happened

While Elsie, on the other hand, flooded her Instagram feed with more photos and she penned a romantic tribute to her husband which reads;

My happy place, my best friend, celebrating a milestone in marriage, 10years!!!! Amazing!!!! I’m glad you came to my hostel in Unilag 14 years ago,and im so glad you didn’t give up on me even after i gave you a wrong number. I want to grow so old and happy with you baby. I want to laugh and cry happily with you. And i want to celebrate forever more with you. HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUGAR… My heart is beautiful because i have you in it @basketmouth“

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy Anjorin opens up

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Love you forever – Basketmouth, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Davido gets new Instagram name, reveals how it happened

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

BBNaija 2020, 2nd runner up, Nengi bags 3 special appointments in Bayelsa state

Toyin Abraham opens up on some of the challenges she encountered during #EndSars…

BBNaija Dorathy gets emotional as she expresses gratitude to fans who gifted her…

Celebrities console Osas Ighodaro over the death of her mother

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More