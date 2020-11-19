“Make up now and let everyone in Africa be happy” – Rapper, Ikechukwu appeals to Mr P and Rudeboy (Video)

Nigerian Rapper and Actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku has taken to his Instagram page to appeal to Nigerian’s singers and twin brothers, Mr P and Rude Boy to settle their differences and get back together so the whole of Africa can be happy.

The actor made this plea yesterday, November 18, in a birthday message to the twins, who turned 39 years old.

“Happy birthday my brothers @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare . May God continue to bless u two and guard and guide you. Now make the fu%ck up let all of us in this African be happy small in this pandemic ah.” Ikechukwu said.

Ikechuwkwu is not the only person who want the duo to reconcile, Lola Okoye had also urged them to work things out.