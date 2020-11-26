Man advises guys to take a look at the nature of the lady’s family before marriage, gives reason

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

A man has taken to social media to advise young men who are yet to marry on what to look out for before making a final decision.

The man in a statement via his Twitter handle @Valobikwere advised young men to take a look at the nature of the lady’s family before getting married.

According to him, there are some families where they depend on the lady for their needs and any guy who would be getting married to her must be ready to take up the burden as well.

See also: Nigerians reacts to BBNaija Kiddwaya advise to his celebrity friends

He added that if it is okay by the guy, he can go ahead with the marriage if not, he should end the relationship.

See what he wrote below;

