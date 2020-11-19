TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man cries out as he recounts what his girlfriend said would happen to him if he breaks up with her

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA
Photo only used to depict narration

A man has to social media to cry out for help after his girlfriend paid him a visit accompanied by her friends holding a calabash, and threatened to make him run mad if he dumps her.

The man who uses the handle Ikhuoria on Twitter said that his girlfriend told her she saw that he is going to break up with her in the future that is why she threatened him.

My girlfriend came to my house this morning with her friends all of them were holding a Calabash. She told me if I dare break up with her that she will drop d Calabash on the floor and i will go mad. She told me she saw it in the future that am going to break up with her.”

