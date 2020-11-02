Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without you – Cuppy shows off football skill (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSport
By OluA

Man Utd hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford in the biggest game in the EPL on Sunday evening.

The match saw Arsenal break a 14  year old jinx at Old Trafford by defeating the Red Devils right at their home with 1 goal to nothing.

See also; You’re a witch if your husband’s life doesn’t appreciate after marriage – Funke Adejumo (Video)

READ ALSO

What keeps me going despite 2020’s challenges –DJ Cuppy

Thanks for giving me a reason to smile – DJ Cuppy…

At the end of the match, DJ Cuppy who dumped Arsenal for Man Utd took to her handle to react as she posted photos of her crying over her team’s loss.

See her tweet below;

DJ Cuppy at some point also showed off her football skill as she substituted Paul Pogba, who was the reason Arsenal got a penalty last night.

See video below;

