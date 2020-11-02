Man Utd vs Arsenal: When you see your ex doing well without you – Cuppy shows off football skill (Video)

Man Utd hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford in the biggest game in the EPL on Sunday evening.

The match saw Arsenal break a 14 year old jinx at Old Trafford by defeating the Red Devils right at their home with 1 goal to nothing.

At the end of the match, DJ Cuppy who dumped Arsenal for Man Utd took to her handle to react as she posted photos of her crying over her team’s loss.

See her tweet below;

When you see your ex moving on and doing well without you 😭 #CuppyMUFC pic.twitter.com/CmAhxrG0FI — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) November 1, 2020

DJ Cuppy at some point also showed off her football skill as she substituted Paul Pogba, who was the reason Arsenal got a penalty last night.

See video below;