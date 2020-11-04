Man writes church, seeks refund of all the offerings he gave as a member for 19 years

A man from Kenya has written a letter to his former church, seeking refund of all the offerings he gave while he was a member of the church for close to 20 years.

According to the man, he gave the offerings under undue influence, duress and intimidation, but now, he wants his money back.

He wrote;

“I hereby demand reimbursement of all the monies I contributed to the church while I was a member from the year 1997 to 2018. I confirm that the contributions were not voluntary and blame this on undue influence, duress and intimidation (If you do not give offering, you will go to hell).

Kindly deposit the amount in my bank account enclosed with this letter and not later than 31st November, 2020. Failure to pay the stipulated amount before the said date shall prompt legal proceedings”.

See his letter below;