“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular controversial investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement via her Twitter handle has asked social media made comedian, Mark Angel, to reveal Emmanuella’s source of income that enabled her build a house for her mother.

Recall that in an earlier report today, TheInfong reported that kid comedienne, Emmanuella built her mother a house.

Well, Kemi, has reacted to the report as she revealed that Mark Angel, who is Emmanuella’s uncle and owner of Mark Angel comedy, might have been the one who actually built the house for Emmanuella mother but used her name to trend.

Kemi tweeted, “EMMANUELLA: Public Relations Mgt is my 2nd degree. In PR when a 10yo comedian builds a house that achievement needs to be elaborated in a professional way. Mark Angel should tell media the EXACT source of her income used to build that house to inspire other young kids.

Don’t just post all over the internet about a house that could have been built by her uncle Mark Angel for her mother and Emmanuella’s name used to upgrade her brand for more fans, followers and recognition. Nigerian mainstream newspapers don’t ask questions.

Other young comedians and enterprising kids should know how they can make that money too. In Hollywood kids salaries are public information. Inspire other kids. The problem in Nigeria is everyone wants to show off their earnings without letting other know how to do the same.”