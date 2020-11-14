TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the…

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for…

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for…

Tears as Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is laid to rest (photos/videos)

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend…

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular controversial  investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement via her Twitter handle has asked social media made comedian, Mark Angel, to reveal Emmanuella’s source of income that enabled her build a house for her mother.

Recall that in an earlier report today, TheInfong reported that kid comedienne, Emmanuella built her mother a house.

See also; Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for her mum (photos)

READ ALSO

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built…

Kemi Olunloyo blasts those criticizing Tiwa Savage’s…

Well, Kemi, has reacted to the report as she revealed that Mark Angel, who is  Emmanuella’s uncle and owner of Mark Angel comedy, might have been the one who actually built the house for Emmanuella mother but used her name to trend.

Kemi tweeted, “EMMANUELLA: Public Relations Mgt is my 2nd degree. In PR when a 10yo comedian builds a house that achievement needs to be elaborated in a professional way. Mark Angel should tell media the EXACT source of her income used to build that house to inspire other young kids.

Don’t just post all over the internet about a house that could have been built by her uncle Mark Angel for her mother and Emmanuella’s name used to upgrade her brand for more fans, followers and recognition. Nigerian mainstream newspapers don’t ask questions.

Other young comedians and enterprising kids should know how they can make that money too. In Hollywood kids salaries are public information. Inspire other kids. The problem in Nigeria is everyone wants to show off their earnings without letting other know how to do the same.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the alleged Juju…

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for her mum (photos)

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His Dad While They…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for claiming his…

Tears as Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is laid to rest (photos/videos)

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Yetunde Bakare warns men sending her nudes, reveals what she’ll…

Angry man calls out his date, reveals how she played Candy Crush all through…

“Davido Wizkid, Burna Boy are all copycats and fake artistes”…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding date

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More