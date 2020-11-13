“May God give you a better man than me” Nigerian man sends warm birthday wishes to his ex-wife

A Nigerian man, Okuna Nelson, has gone viral after he posted a heartfelt message to his ex-wife on her birthday which was on Thursday, November 12.
Nelson and the lady were married for a while before their marriage packed up.
Not one to become a bitter ex, he took to his Facebook page on Thursday morning to wish his ex-wife a happy birthday and also share a heartfelt prayer for her.
He shared photos from their wedding on his Facebook page and wrote;
”I know you didn’t wish me happy birthday because you left but that’s won’t make me a wicked man or stop me to wish you well on your day, you’re the first woman in my life to mk me say i do in the alter of God . I remember when i got married to you i always wanted to give u a big surprise birthday gift but the chance was not given. Anyway i got the gift but you’re no where to be found. Happy birthday to princess. God bless your new home and give u a better man than me and all the happiness you deserve. Happy birthday”
