MC Oluomo sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

The chairman of the National Union of Road Transporters (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo has also sent his congratulatory message to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

MC Oluomo, in a long statement said Biden’s victory came at a time the Unites States is divided more than ever.

He urged the new President-elect and his vice to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.

