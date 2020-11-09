MC Oluomo sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden

The chairman of the National Union of Road Transporters (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo has also sent his congratulatory message to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.
MC Oluomo, in a long statement said Biden’s victory came at a time the Unites States is divided more than ever.
He urged the new President-elect and his vice to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.
READ ALSO
See also; Fani Kayode claims Kamala Harris is Jezebel, see his reason
I join all men and women of goodwill all over the world in wishing the 46th incoming President of the United States, Joe R. Biden and his Vice, Kamala Harris, the very best as they takeover the White House and the affairs of the country.
Congratulations also to Americans of all shades and colours for their tenacity and determination that the ideals of democracy must continue to endure.
As Biden and Harris takeover a country that appears to be divided possibly more than ever, I urge them to unite Americans and ensure that the will of the people prevails in their policy directions.
GOD BLESS AMERICA
GOD BLESS LAGOS STATE
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES