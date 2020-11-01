Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to her official Instagram page to disclose how she is celebrating the first Sunday of the month of November.

According to Mercy, she decided to celebrate the day with some special people which was later discovered to be the needy. The 42 year old who is obviously a generous person shared a video where she was putting some jollof rice and chicken inside a take away plate.

In another video the mother of two shared, she was seen with her son, Juwon sharing the packed food to the needy and homeless people on the streets of Lagos.

Captioning the video, Mercy Aigbe wrote;

“Happy Thanksgiving Sunday!Celebrating this special first Sunday with some special people!

Thank you lord for your unending blessings ”

Watch the videos below;