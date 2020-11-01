TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being…

5 Senator attire styles every man should rock in November

I Hid A Camera In My Daughter’s Room To Find Out Why She Locks…

Dayo Amusa and follower clash over her excessive bleaching

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Mercy Aigbe

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to her official Instagram page to disclose how she is celebrating the first Sunday of the month of November.

According to Mercy, she decided to celebrate the day with some special people which was later discovered to be the needy. The 42 year old who is obviously a generous person shared a video where she was putting some jollof rice and chicken inside a take away plate.

In another video the mother of two shared, she was seen with her son, Juwon sharing the packed food to the needy and homeless people on the streets of Lagos.

READ ALSO

Why you need to fake it to make it- Actress Eniola Badmus

Having sex is spiritual – Actress Chisom opens up on her…

Captioning the video, Mercy Aigbe wrote;

“Happy Thanksgiving Sunday!Celebrating this special first Sunday with some special people!
Thank you lord for your unending blessings ”

Watch the videos below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being infertile

5 Senator attire styles every man should rock in November

I Hid A Camera In My Daughter’s Room To Find Out Why She Locks Herself Up’ – See…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Stingy woman’ – Social media influencer shares ugly…

Veteran actor, Mr Latin organizes surprise party for Taiwo Hassan

Crazy as Lagos shoemaker runs away with church goer’s shoe he was meant to…

Ada Ameh is grateful to God and everyone after the burial of her only child

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

The #ENDSARS Protest will not be in vain – Federal Government vows

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More