Mercy Aigbe wins the heart of many Nigerians with her new TV show

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has won the heart of many Nigerians with her new Television show.

The show which basically is for older people to be surprised and given a change over physical appearance look, has got many talking on social media

Sharing the first episode of the TV show on her Instagram page, lots of Nigerians took to her comment section to express their thoughts and pray for her for coming up with such a thoughtful idea.

Watch the video below;

Read some comments below;

@ysomorin wrote “God bless you immensely for putting a smile on her face,see how beautiful she “switched “ to in seconds. May God bless us all financially”

@gf_olowoidan wrote “So touching and interesting. She was so happy and filled with joy.May God cont to make you happy momma”

@bidem_bidem wrote “This is so fantastic. The feeling of happiness will follow this mama as you called her to the grave. Thanks for making her happy.”

@temitoke2015 wrote “May God continue to increase u on every side in Jesus name! “

@olakunlesalakosaheed wrote “keep doing your good work god will reward abundantly because u make some happy amazing proud of you keep it”

 

Via Instagram
