TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time…

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st…

They preach to me about repentance but come to my DM to beg for…

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great…

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent of oppression

Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Few days after she was accused of not treating her children equally, Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s has replied a follower on Instagram for saying her first daughter, Purity is an agent of oppression.

This comment was made under a family video the mother of four shared to celebrate her son on his birthday. In the video, Purity was seen proving stubborn by refusing to let the celebrant stand by his cake.

Reacting to Purity’s behaviour in the video, a follower identified as @MrChidozie, wrote;

READ ALSO

Actress, Chidimma of the Aneke twins dragged on social media…

Divorced mother of one, Tonto Dikeh speaks on FAILURE

“It’s obvious purity is an agent of oppression against our little prince , even on his own birthday she still didn’t allow him enjoy the honor of standing before his own father for picture and video purposes. We are protesting and we don’t have a leader …#Endpurityoppressionnow”

Mercy Johnson however replied with;

“@mrchidozie I am with you oo, this oppression plenty”

Watch the video below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

Laycon still likes Erica – Fans react as Laycon stares hard at Erica at…

BBNaija: The moment Laycon and Mercy Eke met for the first time (Video)

Check out how Davido and Chioma celebrated Ifeanyi’s 1st birthday…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Chidimma of the Aneke twins dragged on social media for saying men…

”900k paid” – Comedian Ebiye reveals as he finally clears car debt after being…

Bisi Alimi and husband celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

‘You gave me a shot when no one knew me’ – Patoranking…

US Election: Kentucky town elects French Bulldog as Mayor (Photos)

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More