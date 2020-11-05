Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent of oppression

Few days after she was accused of not treating her children equally, Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s has replied a follower on Instagram for saying her first daughter, Purity is an agent of oppression.

This comment was made under a family video the mother of four shared to celebrate her son on his birthday. In the video, Purity was seen proving stubborn by refusing to let the celebrant stand by his cake.

Reacting to Purity’s behaviour in the video, a follower identified as @MrChidozie, wrote;

“It’s obvious purity is an agent of oppression against our little prince , even on his own birthday she still didn’t allow him enjoy the honor of standing before his own father for picture and video purposes. We are protesting and we don’t have a leader …#Endpurityoppressionnow”

Mercy Johnson however replied with;

“@mrchidozie I am with you oo, this oppression plenty”

Watch the video below;