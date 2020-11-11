TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a straight man

NewsEntertainment
By OluA

Prison Break star, Wentworth Miller, has announced his decision to officially quit the series, because he can no longer play the character of a straight man.

 

The actor, who played Michael Scofield in the hit Fox series, said he won’t be returning in any future revival of the series as he is done playing straight characters.

See also; May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ Cuppy on her 28th birthday

READ ALSO

12 Celebs whose careers ended after coming out of the closet…

12 most shocking celeb announcement that had US floored…

Recall, in January, Michael Thorn – the president of Fox Entertainment – hinted that a new season was on the way following a successful return in 2017.

The show originally aired from 2006 to 2009.

Miller thanked his fans on Instagram after declaring: “I’m out. Of PB. Officially. I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

He acknowledged the news might be “disappointing” for fans and said he was “sorry”, but continued:

“If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one, that’s on you.”

The actor’s Prison Break co-stars shared their support for his decision.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ…

2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare

People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew –…

Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint EP from him…

“Stay away from serious relationship if you’re broke, otherwise you…

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More