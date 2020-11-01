Mixed reactions trail Tiwa Savage decision to go naked in new photos.

Tiwa Savage’s decision to go naked in her new photos have generated lots of reactions among social media users.

In the photos which is presently going viral on social media, the mother of one was seen posing naked with a towel held up to her chest.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram page, the 40 year old wrote;

“I gat you TT … all you need is yourself. So I streaming my body of work all day. I’m in that zone today #Celia”.

While many think the photos are Semi nude, others think Tiwa went too far by going unclad in the photos.

See photos below;

See some comments below;

seunseanjimoh1 wrote “Semi nude pictures you mean , lol”

iamchikeagada wrote “Tiwaaaaaaaa naaaaa why u wan kill us”

tayo.philips wrote “Seems the music industry does require some form of naked rituals”

joshd_king wrote “Abeg abeg, all these things no make sense ee,, it’s getting too much”

horladypo_ wrote “I’ll show this picture to her grandkids”

abraham.the.god wrote “Lmao nude ke calm down na it’s not completely nude”

chomsky_classic wrote “Y she con cover breast. “