Mohamed Salah tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19, the Egyptian FA has confirmed.

The Egyptian FA said on Twitter Salah had returned a positive test, although the 28-year-old is not showing any symptoms.

The governing body added the rest of the Egypt team were negative for coronavirus, while Salah is now self-isolating and will be “subject to more checks in the coming hours”.

Egypt host Togo on Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier before playing the reverse fixture on Tuesday.

Liverpool are next in action against Leicester on November 21, a match Salah would miss under current UK Government guidelines despite being asymptomatic.

The Government website states: “If you do not have symptoms but have tested positive for COVID-19, stay at home and self-isolate for 10 days from the day the test was taken.”

It would also make him a doubt for the home Champions League tie against Atalanta on November 25 given he is unable to train with his club team-mates.

Source: Sky Sports