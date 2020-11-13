Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His Dad While They Were Busy In The “Other Room” (VIDEO)

A young man incurred the wrath of his mother after he was caught eavesdropping while his parents were making love in their privacy. A video making rounds on social media show the angry mother invoking curses on her son after citing that her action with her husband is right because they are married under the law.

The mother reportedly said he will be impotent and have no one to have sekzual intercourse with for peeping and listening to them making love.

So he was caught peeping whilst parents were having $ekz pic.twitter.com/v9U8qzWFOv — #Dangbele (@MellodiOfficial) November 13, 2020

Similarly, A Nigerian man who is not one to become a sour ex has wished his former wife a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. Okuna Nelson and the lady whose identity wasn’t disclosed settled down officially as husband and wife for a while however the marriage didn’t hold. His former wife turned a year older on 12th November and he didn’t miss out on sending her his best wishes.

See the lovely photos here: “May God Give You A Better Man Than Me” – Nigerian Man Celebrates Former Wife As She Turns A Year Older